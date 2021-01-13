Dream Kardashian, 4, Dresses As Wonder Woman In Adorable Pic & Dad Rob Loves It: ‘My Queen’

Rob Kardashian shared an adorable Instagram photo of his daughter Dream, 4, who looked cuter than ever while playing dress up in a ‘Wonder Woman’ costume.

Rob Kardashian proudly posted one of the cutest Instagram snapshots of daughter Dream Kardashian, 4, on Jan. 13. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 33, gushed over his little girl who he shares with ex Blac Chyna, 32. “My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is,” Rob captioned the adorable photo along with several laughing and heart face emojis.

The reality star’s daughter looked precious in a fuzzy faux fur vest and she had the iconic Wonder Woman gold headpiece with a red star painted across her forehead. Dream wore bright blue eyeshadow and had her hair styled in pretty pigtails to finish off her look. She posed with a huge smile for the camera which had loved ones and fans alike gushing over the latest image.

“Dreamy!!!!!!” Rob’s older sister and Dream’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, 36, responded in the comments section. Fans couldn’t help but fawn over his mini-me as one follower wrote, “She’s so beautiful Rob… and she looks just like you.” Another commented, “Oh gosh she is so beautiful and woah she is so grown up.”

Meanwhile, the Arthur George sock designer had dropped some considerable weight in 2020 for the sake of his daughter. As we previously reported, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “It’s something that doesn’t happen overnight and he’s so proud of what he’s accomplished. Now that Dream is 4-years-old and she has so much energy and is always running around, Rob was determined to get to a healthy weight so he could keep up with her,” the source continued. “He wanted to be able to be there for her and be the father she needs.”

Rob’s diet and exercise routine has been a big part of him achieving his weight loss goals and that includes “eating much healthier.” Our source added, “he cut out the junk food. His diet consists of mostly protein and veggies but he allows himself cheat days here and there when he indulges on special occasions.”