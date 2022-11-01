‘Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Slays Poison Ivy Halloween Costume With Her 3 Kids As Superheroes

'Teen Mom's' Maci Bookout looked fabulous when she dressed up as Poison Ivy while her three kids dressed up as superheroes for Halloween.

November 1, 2022
Teen Mom star, Maci Bookout absolutely slayed Halloween when she dressed up as Poison Ivy in a skintight green leather dress with sheer tights covered in leaves. The 31-year-old posed alongside her three kids, who were all dressed up as superheroes.

Maci posted a slideshow of photos from Halloween with the caption, “‘And now, we will grow together.’ – Poison Ivy. Happy Halloween from Black Panther, Flash, Iron Mam, and Poison Ivy! #marvellegends #dccomics #Taylorwasapairofscissors #happyhalloween SHOUTOUT to @plugsbyemma for making these custom plugs – the perfect, final touch of my Ivy costume!”

In the photos, Maci wore a skintight, metallic green leather dress with a plunging neckline that revealed ample cleavage and a rope belt cinched around her tiny waist. She accessorized with a pair of green fingerless gloves, a long sparkly sheer green cape, and mid-calf green boots.

As for her glam, Maci had her bright red, long hair down and pin-straight while two buns sat atop either side of her head. A dark green smokey eye shadow with a yellow nose and a brown matte lip completed her makeup while dangling green heart earrings tied her costume together.

Maci’s three kids, Bentley, Jayde, and Maverick, also dressed up as superheroes. Bentley wore a blue and black costume with a black mask covering his face while Jayde dressed up as Iron Man. Meanwhile, little Maverick dressed up as The Flash in a red outfit with yellow boots and a face mask.

