Kendall Jenner Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Latest Halloween Costume After Kim’s Met Gala Look

Image Credit: Everett, Shutterstock

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes! Kendall Jenner dressed up as iconic actress Marilyn Monroe for Halloween in a new series of Instagram photos, shared on Sunday, October 29. Besides being a tribute to the Hollywood legend, Kendall, 27, also appeared to be making a nod to her older sister Kim Kardashian, 43, who wore Marilyn’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress to the 2022 Met Gala.

Kendall channeled classic photos of the Some Like It Hot star at home by photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt. In the close-up photos, Marilyn sports a black turtleneck, putting the emphasis on her face and her bleach-blonde hair. The 818 Tequila founder emulated the outfit with an Intimissimi top. In the photos, Kendall locked in on so many of Marilyn’s classic expressions and even impersonated some of her mannerisms in a video.

The reality star looked so much like the classic Hollywood beauty with her hair perfectly styled to look just like the portraits. It’s not clear if she was wearing a wig or if she’s recently dyed her hair. She did put her own spin on the portraits with some dangling earrings that are definitely reminiscent of what Marilyn would’ve worn, but she didn’t have them on in the photos. Kendall made the costume clear in her caption, which read, “happy birthday mister president.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time that a KarJenner has celebrated Marilyn’s lasting influence in the fashion world. Kim notably wore the actual dress that the actress sang to President John F. Kennedy in for the Met Gala in May 2022. She had gotten the dress from Ripley’s Believe it or Not in Orlando, Florida, after much fan speculation.

Kim’s journey to get the dress and fit into it was documented in season two of The Kardashians. Kim wearing the gown was the subject of much controversy, including a rumor that she had ripped the dress, which was later proved to be false. Kim opened up about what influence the actress had on her during a confessional on the show. “I’m fascinated by Marilyn. I love that she did things her way. She transformed herself to be this complete icon and now everyone on the planet knows who she is. Much respect,” she said.