Sofia Vergara Flirts With Kendall Jenner’s Rumored BF Bad Bunny After He Calls Her ‘Beautiful’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, John Nacion/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara left a flirty message for Bad Bunny in an Instagram post, on the heels of his new album nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana being released. In the song “Monaco,” Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, shouts out the actress, calling her beautiful, and she returned the compliment in her post with a flirty response.

In the second verse of the song, Bad Bunny raps, “Sofía Vergara es linda, pero es más linda en persona.” That line translates to “Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she’s more beautiful in person,” according to Genius. Sofia posted a segment from the music video, where he raps the line about her, as he sits outside of a mansion with an F1 car and more luxurious items.

In her comment, Sofia wrote, “Mas lindo eres tu,” which translates to “You are cuter.” She also included four kissing emojis in her flirty response. The response to Benito comes about three months after Sofia and her husband of seven years Joe Manganiello split up. The couple announced their separation in a joint statement. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

While a divorce is certainly not easy, Sofia admitted that she was still keeping her head up in this new chapter in a September interview with Entertainment Tonight. “A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness, and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, [that’s] what makes life so entertaining and interesting,” she said. “I can’t complain. I’ve had a great, great time.”

While Sofia may be single, Bad Bunny has reportedly been dating Kendall Jenner for a little while now. While neither Benito nor Kendall have publicly acknowledged their relationship, the rapper did appear to give her a nod in one of his Saturday Night Live promos, making reference to a viral video taken while they were on vacation together. Kendall was also spotted supporting him at a party after SNL, which he hosted on October 21.