Bad Bunny References Kendall Jenner Romance in New ‘SNL’ Promo: Watch

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bad Bunny snuck in a joke about Kendall Jenner in a Saturday Night Live promo before his appearance on the show this coming weekend. The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper, who is serving as the host and the musical guest on the October 21 episode of the late-night sketch series, stood next to cast member Heidi Gardner and introduced himself in the promo on TikTok. As Heidi started asking Bad Bunny a question, he noticed that there was a mosquito and told Heidi, “Be careful, Heidi, the mosquito.” Bad Bunny, who was wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt and glasses, squashed the bug, which really impressed Heidi. The SNL promo video was captioned, “be careful,” with a winky face.

Bad Bunny’s mosquito skit was a reference to a video that he shared to his Instagram Stories in August that showed him on a hike and warning Kendall, 27, about a mosquito. “Mami, be careful,” he told the gorgeous model in the footage over the summer. Kendall wasn’t in the video but you can clearly make out her voice in the background. The couple is very private about their relationship including on social media.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was first linked to Kendall in February. Since then, they’ve enjoyed romantic outings together at Coachella, the Met Gala afterparty, the Drake concert, and more. In July, a source close to the pair revealed to PEOPLE that they “definitely seem in love” with each other.

Amidst the romance, Bad Bunny and Kendall have both made it clear that they aren’t ready to share details of their relationship yet. Neither star has confirmed that they’re dating and they’ve each spoken in interviews about how they prefer keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight as much as they can.

“People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone in June. The “Moscow Mule” artist similarly refused to address his love life while chatting with Vanity Fair in September. “I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone,” he said.

Kendall told The Wall Street Journal in June that she tries to find a “balance” in her life when it comes to her privacy, especially with her romantic relationships. “I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway,” she said.