Kendall Jenner Supports Bad Bunny at Star-Studded Party After He Hosts ‘SNL’: Photos

Kendall Jenner, 27, stepped out to support her beau Bad Bunny, 29, after he hosted and served as musical guest on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The model was photographed attending the afterparty at Le’Avenue in NYC with the rapper as well as other celebrities. She wore a tan jacket over a black top and black pants with a belt and black flat shoes. She also had her long hair down and rocked flattering makeup as she flashed a smile to onlookers.

Bad Bunny wore a brown sweater and baggy black pants with boots. He also added a blue baseball cap and was seen walking behind Kendall at one point. Other stars that showed up to the party included Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga, who was hand in hand with ex Michael Polansky, and Pedro Pascal.

The SNL afterparty comes after Bad Bunny made headlines for giving a nod to Kendall during one of the promos for the show. In the promo, he was standing and talking with cast member Heidi Gardner when he hilariously swatted a mosquito away from her face. He also told her, “Be careful, Heidi! The mosquitoes” before she flirtatiously laughed in response to the “heroic” act.

The joke seemed to reference a video from a vacation with Kendall in which the two of them were out enjoying nature in a viral clip. In the video, they came across a chipmunk and the woman who is believed to be Kendall said, “the cutest thing ever” and tried to lure it closer. “Mami, be careful,” Bad Bunny said. She then asked, “Rabies?” to which he replied, “The mosquitos.”

Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors in February, but have been pretty private about their romance. They were seen getting cozy at Coachella, and have also been on various outings and vacations together. In June 2023, Bad Bunny revealed how important it was to keep his love life as private as possible. “People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” he told Rolling Stone at the time.