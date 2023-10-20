Jodie Turner-Smith Slays Sexy Black Leather Mini Dress After Ex Joshua Jackson Seen With Lupita Nyong’o

Image Credit: Sydney Jackson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Jodie Turner-Smith, 37, turned heads in a little black leather dress on October 19! While out with friends in Beverly Hills that evening, the Anne Boleyn alum sizzled in the plunging mini-dress just one day after her estranged husband, Joshua Jackson, 45, was pictured with Lupita Nyong’o, 40. Jodie styled her ensemble with a gold statement necklace, gold bracelets, and a mini black purse.

Earlier that evening, the 37-year-old added a leather fringe jacket to her outfit. Jodie also made sure to stick to her monochromatic theme and accessorized with black high-heel pumps. She was in attendance at the André Leon Talley Collection celebration at an event titled “What Goes Around Comes Around.” Jodie was pictured among other A-listers including actress Tracee Ellis Ross, model Lori Harvey, and rapper Big Sean.

She took to her Instagram Story that evening to share a video of her ensemble and added a cheeky caption. The clip featured audio playing Taylor Swift‘s song “Karma” which led Jodie to pointedly caption the post, “exactly that… doll.” Although earlier Jodie was pictured with a mini black purse, she swapped the accessory for a highly coveted teal Hermès Birkin bag in the social media post. She tagged Gucci and the What Goes Around Comes Around store.

Her night on the town comes just one day after her ex was pictured at the Janelle Monáe concert on October 18. While at the concert, Joshua enjoyed an evening with newly single actress, Lupita, among a group of other pals. The outing comes on the heels of Jodie and Joshua’s divorce, which she filed for on October 2. TMZ also reported that Jodie cited the date of separation from the Dawson’s Creek alum as September 13. Additionally, the now exes share one daughter Janie, 3.

One day after Jodie’s night out, she took to social media to share a since-deleted quote about “unhealed” people, seemingly shading her ex. “An unhealed person can find offense in pretty much anything someone does,” the quote read, as reported by Us Weekly. “A healed person understands that actions of others has absolutely nothing to do with them. Each day, you get to decide which one you will be.”

Lupita took to Instagram on October 19 to confirm her split from Selema Masekela. “At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” Lupita penned in the letter about her breakup. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.” The Black Panther star and Selema went Instagram official in December 2022. However, it is unknown when they began dating.