Joshua Jackson Spotted at Janelle Monáe Concert With Lupita Nyong’o 2 Weeks After Jodie Turner-Smith Split

Joshua Jackson, 45, is moving on with life just two and a half weeks after estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce. In photos you can SEE HERE via TMZ, the Dawson’s Creek actor was seen smiling and chatting with actress Lupita Nyong’o while enjoying a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 18. Lupita wore a crop top with a jacket and a chic pair of glasses, while the newly single actor wore a white t shirt and black jacket.

According to the outlet, sources with “direct knowledge” said they’d arrived at the event at Inglewood’s YouTube Theater together, but were with a group of “9 or 10 people.” It was not a date night — the friendly pair clearly didn’t engage in any PDA. The outlet also reported that “they’ve known each other for years, and there’s nothing romantic about the night out.”

The sighting not long after the bombshell October 2 news dropped that Jodie had filed for divorce after four years of marriage. And according to a source, Joshua didn’t see the split coming. “Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” an insider told Us Weekly for an October 3 report. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

The source continued, claiming that even friends were confused by the seemingly abrupt move. “Their friends are baffled and trying to understand how this came about,” they said, while acknowledging it’s “true” the duo had “a whirlwind romance” to begin with. Still, Jodie’s divorce filing reportedly listed September 13 as a date of separation, indicating they’d been apart for at least a couple of weeks before the court action.

Jodie and Joshua first met at Usher‘s birthday party in October of 2018, and were married by December of 2019. They welcomed their daughter Juno Rose Diana, now 3, in April of 2020.