Joshua Jackson Reportedly ‘Caught Off Guard’ by Jodie Turner-Smith Divorce: He ‘Didn’t Realize it Was This Bad’

Joshua Jackson, 45, didn’t know his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith was filing for divorce, according to one source. The actor was “caught off guard” and “didn’t realize” their “issues” were “this bad,” the insider told Us Weekly. In the filing, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause and listed September 13 as the date of separation.

“Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” the insider said. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

“Their friends are baffled and trying to understand how this came about,” the source continued before adding that it’s “true” the couple had “a whirlwind romance.”

Since news of the split went public, both Joshua and Jodie have been seen in public. The former was seen not wearing his wedding ring while walking with their daughter, Juno Rose Diana, 3, on Tuesday, and the latter was seen wearing her wedding ring at a Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week back on September 22. A source told Daily Mail that Joshua is “heartbroken” about the end of his marriage.

“He never wanted this for their daughter,” the insider shared. “They both are great parents and will continue to be. He just hates that they won’t be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her.”

Joshua and Jodie were first romantically linked in 2018, when they were seen showing off PDA at Usher‘s 40th birthday party. In December 2019, it was reported that they had tied the knot and they went on to welcome Juno in April 2020.

“They became glued to each other after the first night they met, and then parenthood soon followed,” the first source further told Us Weekly. “It was a huge lifestyle change, especially for a free spirit like Jodie. But they seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads.” The source also said that some of their friends are “hoping there’s still a chance for reconciliation.”