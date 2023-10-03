Joshua Jackson Steps Out Sans Wedding Ring With His and Jodie Turner-Smith’s Daughter Juno

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Joshua Jackson was spotted without his wedding ring while carrying his daughter, Juno Rose Diana, on the same day that his estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, filed for divorce from him.

The Fatal Attraction series star, 45, was photographed cradling his and Jodie’s 3-year-old child, who was wearing a pink ballet tutu and black Mary Jane shoes. In his other arm, Joshua carried a toddler car seat, according to photos published by Daily Mail on Tuesday, October 3.

The outlet also reported that Joshua is “heartbroken” now that his marriage to Jodie, 37, has come to an end.

“He never wanted this for their daughter,” an insider told the outlet. “They both are great parents and will continue to be. He just hates that they won’t be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her.”

As for what happened between the former spouses, the source added that “nothing horrible” occurred “like infidelity.”

“The relationship just went its course, and it is just a sad time,” the insider explained. “Joshua isn’t thrilled about it, but as we all know, life doesn’t always work out the way you’d like it to work out.”

On Monday, October 2, the Queen & Slim actress filed for divorce from Joshua following four years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split and listed their date of separation as September 13. Additionally, the Anne Boleyn star requested joint custody of her and Joshua’s daughter and noted that she is not seeking spousal support.

News of their divorce shocked fans because the duo had been seen attending events together throughout the month. Their most recent public outing was on September 12 — one day before they apparently separated — during New York Fashion Week.

Previously, Joshua spoke highly of Jodie in an interview with The Times this past April. He acknowledged that he didn’t want to get married or have children until he met the U.K. native.

“If we had met five years earlier, we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready,” the former Dawson’s Creek star told the publication. “I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”