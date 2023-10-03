Jodie Turner-Smith Seen Still Wearing Her Wedding Ring in New Photos Amid Joshua Jackson Split

Image Credit: Paolo Diletto/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

Jodie Turner-Smith, 37, continued to wear her wedding ring despite splitting from her husband, Joshua Jackson, 45, after four years of marriage. The British actress had her ring on in photos from her appearance at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week on September 22. In Jodie’s divorce filing from October 2, she listed the former couple’s date of separation as September 13, over a week before the fashion show.

Jodie shared photos of herself at the Gucci show to her Instagram on the day she reportedly filed for divorce. The Sex Education star focused her caption on the fashion event, which she called “chic” and “sexy.” But the fans who commented on Jodie’s post couldn’t help but mention the shocking news about her marriage, as well as the fact that she was still wearing her wedding ring.

“Not you dropping pics like you didn’t just file for divorce,” one fan wrote. Another accused Jodie of “fooling” her fans into thinking that her and Joshua — who share a three-year-old daughter, Janie — were “one happy couple.” Jodie did not respond to any of the comments about her divorce, and she still hasn’t spoken out publicly about the split yet.

In her divorce filing, Jodie cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the former couple’s split, according to TMZ. She filed for joint custody of her and Joshua’s daughter, who was born in April 2020. The exes don’t have a prenup, per TMZ, and Jodie also requested that neither of them get spousal support.

Jodie and Joshua made a few appearances together in public just before their split. In fact, they both went to a show for New York Fashion Week on September 12, exactly one day before their separation date. The pair also attended a celebration for J. Crew’s 40th anniversary earlier in September, and shared photos with each other from the event.

The soon-to-be divorced couple met in 2018 at a charity event in Los Angeles and started dating shortly afterward. Joshua proposed the following year, and they got married in December 2019. Several months later, Jodie and Joshua became parents for the first time when their daughter was born.