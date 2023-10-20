Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Quote on ‘Unhealed’ People After Joshua Jackson, Lupita Nyong’o’s Outing

Coincidence or shade? Jodie Turner-Smith shared a rather cryptic message to social media about the difference between an “unhealed person” and a “healed” one shortly after her estranged husband, Joshua Jackson, was spotted hanging out with actress Lupita Nyong’o at a Janelle Monáe concert.

“An unhealed person can find offense in pretty much anything someone does,” the quote read, which Jodie, 37, share to her Instagram Stories on October 19, according to Us Weekly. “A healed person understands that actions of others has absolutely nothing to do with them. Each day, you get to decide which one you will be.”

Over the past week, the Queen & Slim star has posted a few messages online about self-love. Two days prior, she shared a separate quote that read, “Everything heals and grows when it is loved well. People, too.”

Though the posts were simply inspirational notes, Jodie’s social media activity came shortly after Joshua, 45, and Lupita, 40, were spotted with a group of friends on October 18. Their outing has made headlines because both actors are going through their own breakups — Joshua with Jodie, who filed for divorce from him earlier this month, and Lupita with her now-ex-boyfriend, Selema Masekela.

On the same day that Jodie shared her Instagram Stories post, Lupita broke the news of her and Selema’s split via Instagram. In a heartbreaking caption, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star opened up about the “pain” she was feeling due to another person’s “deception.”

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” Lupita wrote. “I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’ But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”

The Academy Award winner concluded her post with one final note: “#Breakup Let’s face our pain so we don’t spread it.” Lupita and Selema broke up nearly one year after going public with their past romance.

In spite of Lupita’s and Joshua’s own heartaches, though, TMZ reported that the two were not on a date. A source with “direct knowledge” of the duo’s evening told the outlet that Lupita and Joshua have “known each other for years, and there’s nothing romantic about the night out.”