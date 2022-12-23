Lupita Nyong’o Goes IG Official With BF Selema Masekela: Watch

Lupita Nyong’o is in love! The Black Panther star, 39, shared that she’s officially dating sports commentator Selema Masekela, 51, with a cute video of them snapping along to alternative singer Iniko’s “The King’s Affirmation – Chill Mix” on Friday, December 23. She seemed very excited to announce that she has a new beau! “We just click,” she wrote in the Instagram caption, along with a heart emoji and the hashtag #Thisismylove.

The pair snapped their fingers and turned their heads in time to the beat of the relaxing song, before busting some more moves after showing off their many different stylish looks! The outfits included matching blue and white robes and purple leopard-print swimsuits, before they each showed off their own unique senses. The Academy Award winner rocked a blue dress with a yellow floral design, a mini black dress with oranges printed on it, and a sparkling orange dress. Selema rocked yellow, orange and black suits to perfectly compliment his girlfriend’s stunning dresses.

Selema posted the same video on his Instagram, with a loving caption directed to his new girlfriend. “Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love,” he wrote in the caption while tagging Lupita and including a series of heart emojis.

Selema is involved in a multitude of different projects. He began his career as a sports commentator, working for ESPN. He’s covered events like the X Games and World Cup in the past. He’s also a singer, with his group Alekesam. Their music has been featured in shows like Entourage and House of Lies. He was also a host of the docu-series Vice World of Sports. He’s also involved with a bunch non-profits that try to help young people.

Lupita has mostly kept her relationships very private, and has rarely been public about who she’s seeing. Prior to Selema, she’s only publicly shared one other relationship, when she dated rapper Keinan Abdi Warsame, also known as K’naan, from 2013 to 2014, per Bustle. She explained her desire for privacy in a 2019 interview with British Vogue. “Privacy is a commodity that is hard to come by,” she said.