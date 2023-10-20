Billie Eilish Poses With Monsters & Ghouls at Halloween Horror Nights After Tattoo Reveal

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

After showing of her massive new back tattoo, Billie Eilish, 21, celebrated with the creepy creatures at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood! The “Bad Guy” singer took to Instagram on Friday, October 20, to show off her visit with a snapshot from the event. In the pic, she wore a Misfits tee and a pair of baggy pants as she screamed, revealing her conspicuous gold tooth. She wore her black and bright red hair in a carefree ponytail with bangs, and several of the park’s scariest monsters surrounded her, some packing chainsaws, scythes, and knives. “Aaaalways the best time @horrornights #universalhhn thank you for having us,” Billie captioned the post.

Billie has a whopping 110 million followers on the platform, many of whom rushed to the comments thread to gush. “Always my fav pics of the year,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “take me with you next year.” “Happy billieween to all who celebrate,” quipped a third.

Billie’s visit to the Halloween horror movie extravaganza is no surprise — she’s been to HHN before. In fact, last year she was spotted at the event with then-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. And in a 2018 interview, she admitted to loving horror movies in general. “I’m obsessed with The Babadook and like creepy visual sh**,” she told Billboard at the time.

She also noted that music is an essential part of those beloved horror films. “I just love horror movies and also if you took the music away from horror movies they wouldn’t be as scary,” she explained. When asked what she considered to be the scariest movie, however, she said they don’t actually scare her while she’s watching.

“If I’m watching a movie, nothing scares me,” she confessed. “It scares me later. I like being scared. It means I’m scared a lot though, because I like the feeling of it. I’ve always liked being hurt and being scared. I like the feeling of being terrified.”