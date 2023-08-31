’31 Nights Of Halloween’ 2023 Schedule Revealed: ‘Hocus Pocus’ & More Spooky Films To Watch

Grab that pumpkin spice latte and break out the jack-o’-lanterns. Freeform is fully prepared to get us in the Halloween spirit early. On August 31, the network announced its 2023 31 Nights of Halloween schedule. The programming event is celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary.

Once again, the 31 Nights of Halloween lineup is going to fill up our DVRs. Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, Ghostbusters, and more will be playing throughout the month. This year, new movies have been added to the schedule, including ZOMBIES, Encanto, and more. Check out the full 2023 schedule below and embrace those Halloween vibes.

Sunday, Oct. 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

10:50 p.m. EDT/ PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

1:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

Monday, Oct. 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twilight: Special Edition

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

Thursday, Oct. 5

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Friday, Oct. 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

3:30-11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Saturday, Oct. 7

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES – Freeform Premiere

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2 – Freeform Premiere

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Sunday, Oct. 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

Monday, Oct. 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twilight: Special Edition

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 11

10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

6:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ready or Not

Thursday, Oct. 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

Friday, Oct. 13

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

Saturday, Oct. 14

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus: Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)

10:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

1:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

Sunday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

2:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Monday, Oct. 16 – DISNEY 100

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man (2002)

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 17

10:30 am. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 3 (2007)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, Oct. 19

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Friday, Oct. 20

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

3:30-8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (2019)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

Saturday, Oct. 21

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

1:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

Sunday, Oct. 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Return to Halloweentown

3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Encanto – Freeform Premiere

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

Monday, Oct. 23

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 24

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Wednesday, Oct. 25

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Thursday, Oct. 26

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Friday, Oct. 27

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

4:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Saturday, Oct. 28

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

Sunday, Oct. 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

Monday, Oct. 30

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

Tuesday, Oct. 31

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

“Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with 31 Nights of Halloween as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” said Simran Sethi, EVP of Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”