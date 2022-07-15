‘Zombies 3’s Milo Manheim & Meg Donnelly Are Down For A Fourth Movie: If The ‘Stars Align’

Zombies 3 is finally out in the world, much to the delight of fans everywhere. Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly are back as Seabrook’s “it” couple Zed and Addison as they take on their final year in high school. Aliens soon arrive in Seabrook, and they take everyone by surprise. However, Zombies has always been about acceptance and progress, so Seabrook eventually welcomes the aliens with open arms.

When the first Zombies movie premiered in 2018, neither Milo nor Meg knew the massive impact the movie would have on the younger generation and their own lives. The two young actors have become role models for their fans.

“It’s been really surreal. I don’t know, it’s hard to think about because it is so mind-blowing,” Meg told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But I think the franchise speaks for itself so much with the amazing messages that are in there. Any way we can help implement that with kids is so important, especially after seeing the impact it has on younger kids. I think it’s so cool to be a part of a project where there definitely is something — it’s not pressure — but it definitely comes with a responsibility for sure because you want to make sure you see yourself in these young kids.”

Milo added, “I’m young enough to remember that feeling of what it was like to meet Zac Efron and Selena Gomez. Not to say that we’re on their level, but I know that if somebody’s feeling like that, it’s my responsibility to live up to that hype. But also the movie does an amazing job with the writing of already conveying that super positive message. I’m just happy that we’re able to spread that to all the kids.”

All 3 soundtracks are full of jams, but the anthem of the Zombies movies is without a doubt “Someday.” The original version of the song, performed perfectly by Milo and Meg, has over 169 million views and counting. In Zombies 3, “Someday” is performed by the entire cast.

“Well, I was definitely hoping that we would have some sort of ‘Someday’ rendition because it’s such an iconic song to the franchise and to me. It changed my life,” Milo admitted. “But I think what’s so special about this rendition of it is that everybody sings it together. It has a meaning for every person in the morning. We all are coming together in the same place.”

Meg pointed out that Zombies 3 is a “very ensemble-fueled movie. It’s all of us, and we all have such an important part. ‘Someday’ is kind of the theme song of the franchise, so I think the fact that we all get to sing it together is really nice.”

If you take a look at any of the Zombies cast’s social media, it’s clear that everyone is close. Milo revealed that filming during the pandemic only brought them closer together. “We could only do stuff together, and we couldn’t really leave,” Milo said. “So we were in this bubble. When you make a movie like this, of course, you’re spending all your days together, and you’re bonding ridiculously, but just having this particular circumstance made it so we really became super close.”

Zombies 3 ends with Addison and the aliens returning to Seabrook for graduation. The aliens have decided to make Seabrook their home. The movie’s ending is a hopeful one and could also lead to a Zombies 4. College, anyone?

“If the opportunity presents itself and the stars align themselves, that would be an amazing experience,” Milo told HollywoodLife. “Zombies has been easily the most incredible experience I’ve ever had in my life. So yeah, of course, doing a fourth one would be amazing. But the movie does end in a place where we can leave it or it ends in a place where we continue it. So it really depends on what people think of Zombies 3.”

In the meantime, both Meg and Milo have exciting new projects coming up. Meg will star in the upcoming Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters, while Milo has joined the cast of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. season 2. However, the pair will admit that it’s “weird” taking on different roles that don’t have them as co-stars.

“I remember when I was starting on this new project, I was texting Milo being like, ‘This is so weird.’ Doing a project that Milo is not in is really weird but really exciting for like a new chapter. I take whatever I learned with Milo with me, but it’s definitely a really strange feeling,” Meg said.

Milo echoed Meg’s feelings and admitted that it still “feels off” working on anything but Zombies. “I’m never going to play a character as cheery and outgoing as Zed. So I just miss embodying him. But that’s the name of the game. That’s what it’s about,” Milo told HollywoodLife.

However, these two will definitely work together outside of Zombies in the future. They already have a plan. “Look, this is our big idea. We want to be in the Tangled live-action remake. She would be Rapunzel. I would be Flynn Rider. We’re going to try to make it happen,” Milo explained. “She looks exactly like Rapunzel. Look, I just need a little goatee. I have the vibe. But we love that movie and it would be such an amazing project. That would be a fun thing for us to do together, but I’d also do anything with her. I’d love it.”

As for more music together? That’s pretty much a guarantee. “Oh, absolutely. I would love to make music with Meg. I’m so used to working with her. It’s so comfortable. It’s like nobody else in the world,” the actor said. Zombies 3 is now available to stream on Disney+.