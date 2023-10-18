Billie Eilish Shows Off New Back Tattoo in Sexy Topless Photo

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish, 21, shared some life updates through Instagram photos on October 18 and left little to the imagination on the fourth slide! The “Bad Guy” songstress shared a sexy photo of her bare back and put her new tattoo on full display for her 110 million followers. Her new ink features an abstract design in black and starts at the base of her neck and goes down to nearly the end of her tailbone. Billie captioned the post with a simple scissors emoji.

Elsewhere in the carousel of photos, the Grammy winner referenced Drake‘s new song “Another Late Night” from his new album, For All The Dogs. In the song, Lil Yachty rapped about Billie’s appearance. The 21-year-old shared a screenshot of the lyrics on the second slide of her post. “She had big t*** like Billie Eilish but she couldn’t sing,” the lyrics read. One of her fans was quick to note the screengrab in the comments. “Ur [sic] so real for the 2nd slide,” they joked.

Of course, many of Billie’s fans took to the comments to also react to her showing off her fresh ink. “TATTOO REVEAL OMFG,” one fan gushed, while another added, “That Back Tattoo.” A third admirer asked Billie to share more snapshots of the tattoo. “Please show us the fully colored in version of your tattoo as it looks absolutely killer,” they swooned. This is not the first time that Billie showed off the tattoo — however, it is one of the first full photos of the ink.

She previously shared a sneak peek at the artwork on September 20. Billie captioned the post, “%*&+^#/,” at the time. Once more, her followers took to the comments to react to seeing a small portion of the tattoo. “Now tell us what the tat is,” one admirer pressed the musician, while another fan wrote, “WE WANNA SEE THE WHOLE TATTOO.” The tattoo artist Billie tagged is Matias Milan, who boasts over 20K followers on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Billie also showed off her rarely-seen dragon tattoo via Instagram. In the video, she rocked a t-shirt with an angel on it and swayed her hips in her chair. The Los Angeles native also featured an eyeroll emoji in the caption. Several of her followers flooded the comments with compliments for Billie. “GOD IS WOMAN,” one fan gushed, while another added, “The rainbow belt is everything.” Billie has seemingly changed her mind about showing off her tattoos, as she told Vanity Fair in 2020 that she would “never” reveal them. “I did get a tattoo,” she said at the time. “But you won’t ever see it. I did what I said I’d do, what did you expect?”