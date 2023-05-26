Billie Eilish Gives Fans A Cheeky New Peek At The Dragon Tattoo On Her Hip In New Video

Billie Eilish is feeling her dragon tattoo! In a cheeky but brief new video posted to Instagram on Thursday, May 25, the “Bad Guy” hitmaker, 21, shimmied down into a chair, her midsection showing the dramatic black ink tattoo and a hint of her belly ring. The short clip was silent, but Billie appeared to be in a dressing room, a rack of clothes hanging behind her. She wore a short-sleeved crop top with one of painter Raphael‘s famous cherubs and a pair of low-cut jeans with a rainbow belt — which fans on the platform speculated was in observation of the upcoming Pride month in June. Billie wore her dark hair down and bit her lip as she looked at the camera.

Many of the stylish singer’s 109 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to react to the sultry video. “THE BELT, THE HAIR, THE TATTOO, THE PIERCING, THE SHIRT AND JUST EVERYTHING,” raved a fan, while another wrote, “Whoaaaaaaaaaaa.” “I woke up to this , amen I’m healed,” quipped a third.

The elusive dragon is Billie’s third and largest tattoo — she also sports an “Eilish” on her sternum and fairies on her hands. And the rare glimpse is somewhat of a surprise — the Grammy winning artist has in the past proclaimed that nobody would see it. “I did get a tattoo,” she told Vanity Fair during a 2020 interview, giggling. “But you won’t ever see it. I did what I said I’d do, what did you expect?”

The Instagram clip comes just over a week after news of her split from boyfriend Jesse Rutherford emerged on May 17. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” the singer’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement the same day. The rep also stated that no cheating was involved in the breakup and that both Jesse and Billie are “currently single.” Billie and the Neighbourhood frontman, 31, first sparked romance rumors in Oct. 2022, and by November, they were Instagram official with Halloween pics together.