Billie Eilish Flashes Diamond Tooth Gems In Wild New Instagram Post

Billie Eilish stunned fans yet again with another set of edgy pics on Instagram! In the fourth pic of the Aug. 14 carousel, the “Bad Guy” singer, 21, flashed a big smile, and appeared to have a gold capped tooth, as well as a prominent diamond tooth gem wedged in between her front, top teeth. She wore a black graphic shirt with long sleeves and an orange, wide-brimmed baseball cap. In another selfie, she stuck out her tongue for the camera and showed off a pair of chic, bedazzled shades, her purplish/gray hair showing a hint of roots. In yet another, she rocked a sporty black and red jersey look with matching hair as she snapped a selfie from up high. An additional pic showed her sassing fans with her middle finger and tongue both extended. “This ain’t that,” she captioned the photo collection.

Billie may not be the first pop queen to sport the flashy dental jewelry — Madonna has been a devotee for years — but she certainly polarized a new generation of fans with them. Many of her 110 million fans on the platform flooded to the comments thread to sound off. “She looks like an old man with her new tooth but I still love her,” wrote a follower, while another gushed, “THE TOOTH GEMSSSS.” A third raved, “literally would sell my soul to this girl no one can convince me not to.”

Billie’s fierce sense of style and unapologetic personality are no accident. In a 2021 interview, she explained how she feels about people who take pains to always look “good.” “Since I was a kid, my dad and I have always talked about a certain type of person who’s so insecure, or hyperaware and self-conscious, that they never move in a weird way, or make a weird face, because they always want to look good,” she told The Guardian at the time. “I’ve noticed that, and it makes me so sad. If you’re always standing a certain way, walking in a certain way, and always have your hair just so… It’s such a loss to always try to always look good. It’s such a loss of joy and freedom in your body.”