Saint West, 7, Rocks Louis Vuitton Tooth Gems As Mom Kim Kardashian Attends Fashion Show

Saint West is blinging out his baby teeth! The 7-year-old was seen rocking Louis Vuitton tooth gems on his upper incisors, along with a gold nameplate necklace adorned with diamonds. The tooth gems were shaped like the Louis Vuitton logo.

Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse of Saint’s look on her Instagram Story before heading to the Paris Men’s Fashion Week show. Saint flashed those pearly whites for his mom’s photo. Kim sat in the front row at the fashion show and filmed videos of the celeb-filled event that took place in Paris. Zendaya, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and more stars also attended the A-list fashion show. This marked Pharrell’s first Louis Vuitton fashion show as the new creative director of menswear for the brand.

Kim looked stylish in a printed crop top and leggings for Pharrell’s show. She also wore a large fanny pack and a fur coat with her hair falling in loose waves around her. Saint didn’t get to go to the actual fashion show, but he made sure to show his support!

Saint has been growing up before our very eyes. The youngster is all about soccer these days, both playing the sport and watching it. Back in March 2023, Kim took Saint and his friends to the Arsenal vs. Sporting Lisbon game in London. Kim is frequently seen attending Saint’s soccer games and being the ultimate soccer mom back home in California.

The 7-year-old is gearing up for his feature film debut later this year. Saint, along with his mom and big sister North West, will voice roles in the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Saint’s role is unknown at the moment, but we do know that North is voicing a Pomeranian named Mini, a nod to the family’s own Pomeranians. Kim is reprising her role as Dolores from the first film. The film is set to be released on September 29, 2023.