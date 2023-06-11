Billie Eilish Glows As She Sunbathes In Bikini: Photo

The singer flashed a smile as sat back on a lounge chair, in the new eye-catching snapshot, which was posted by Hans Zimmer's daughter, Annabel Zimmer.

June 11, 2023 12:14PM EDT
Billie Eilish
Image Credit: MEGA

Billie Eilish, 21, gave off true summer vibes in a new epic photo. The singer was sunbathing outside while sitting on a lounge chair and rocking multi-colored bikini top, in the new snapshot, which was shared to Instagram by Hans Zimmer‘s daughter, Annabel Zimmer. She also had her hair pulled back into a bun and wore fashionable sunglasses as she flashed a pretty smile.

Once the photo went public, it didn’t take long for Billie’s fans to repost and comment. Many loved her look and called her “gorgeous,” “beautiful,” and more. Since Annabel is known for often hanging out and working with Billie, it wasn’t too surprising that she would share a photo of her. She’s done so in the past, and they always get a lot of exciting attention from the “Ocean Eyes” crooner.

Before Billie spent time relaxing under the sun, she made headlines for recently showing off tooth gems and white tights, in other social media photos that she shared. “Call me,” he captioned the post. The talented artist also gave fans a glimpse of a dragon tattoo on her hip and a belly ring, in a video she shared. She was sitting in a dressing room and had a rack of clothes hanging behind her as she donned her dark hair and an angel shirt.

Billie Eilish
Billie during a previous outing. (MEGA)

When Billie’s not getting attention for her photos and videos, she’s doing so for her personal life. She and her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, recently broke up after almost a year together, but it turns out it wasn’t a dramatic split. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” Billie’s rep told HollywoodLife in a statement on May 17. The rep also said no cheating was involved and both are “currently single.”

Billie and Jesse were first romantically linked in Oct. and confirmed their romance a month later. They were often seen out and about and in various photos together, including the time when they dressed up as a baby and old man for Halloween. Reports stated Billie’s family, including her brother Finneas, all supported the relationship and liked Jesse.

