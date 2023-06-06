Billie Eilish Rocks Tooth Gems & White Lace Tights In Cute New Photos

“Bad Guy” hitmaker Billie Eilish, 21, proved she’s the ultimate trendsetter by rocking chic tooth gems and white lace tights via Instagram on Jun. 5. The pop sensation took to her Instagram Story first to show off her bedazzled teeth accessory, while she added the lace tight photos on her main Instagram feed that same day. “Call me,” Billie captioned the carousel of photos. In the second slide, the 21-year-old kicked up her feet to show off her white boots and her sexy tights.

The Grammy winner completed her look with massive ski goggles, a tan beanie with stars, and multiple deconstructed jackets. In the second to last slide of her main post, the brunette beauty mismatched her designer ensemble and rocked a Coach jacket complete with a Gucci beanie. Soon after she shared the post, many of her 109 million followers took to the comments to gush over her outfits. “I know that hotline bling,” one fan joked in reference to Billie’s caption. Meanwhile, a second added, “These are iconic fits.”

In a fan re-post of Billie’s tooth gem selfie, many of her admirers took to Twitter to react to seeing her latest bling. “MY GOD IN HEAVEN WHAT A BEAUTIFUL WOMAN,” one fan quipped, while a second added, “linda linda.” Although Billie’s selfie was taken up close and personal, it appeared that she rocked a white t-shirt and opted to tie her tresses up in a casual updo. A hand tattoo was also on display, as well as her silver hoop earrings and matching silver necklaces.

Aside from her IG fashion, Billie recently graced the Met Gala red carpet in a sexy black gown by Simone Rocha on May 1. The fashionista walked the carpet alongside her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas Baird O’Connell, 25, who rocked a dark brown trench coat and black sunglasses. Billie took to Instagram one day later to share a video of her look and captioned it with an eyeglasses emoji. “Looking stunning,” one fan gushed in the comments, while another added, “you look amazing Beautiful Dress.”

The songstress is also newly single, as HollywoodLife confirmed with Billie’s rep that she and singer Jesse Rutherford broke up in May after dating for less than one year. “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” the rep told us just last month. The rep confirmed that there was no infidelity at play and that the two recording artists are indeed “currently single.” The Neighbourhood singer, 31, and Billie were first romantically linked in Oct. of 2022, however, they did not go Instagram official until Nov. 2022.