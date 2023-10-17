Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Pack Sweetly Hold Hands & Pack on the PDA During Farmer’s Market in L.A.: Photos

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Austin Butler and his girlfriend Kaia Gerber had a nice day out at the Hollywood Farmers’ Market on Sunday, October 15. The pair were spotted holding hands and the Elvis star, 32, had his arm wrapped around Kaia, 22, in the new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. It seemed like the pair had a fantastic time, making the most of the warm weather together.

For the outing, Kaia rocked a loose, white button-down shirt with a patterned skirt with checkers and polka dots. She also accessorized with a pair of round sunglasses and carried a large knit bag as well as a tote with her. Austin kept it simple, sporting a white t-shirt and jeans, plus a blue baseball cap. The couple was also seen enjoying iced coffees as they checked out what the farmer’s market had to offer. As they walked around, the model and Oscar-nominated actor looked like they had a lovely day checking out all that the farmers’ market had to offer.

Kaia and the Elvis star have been dating since late 2021, and their romance was confirmed at the start of 2022. The couple made their red carpet debut in May of that year at the Met Gala. Earlier in 2023, an anonymous tipster had told gossip blog Deuxmoi that the pair had gotten engaged, but sources close to them have told other outlets that they’re not engaged.

Still, the pair are clearly very serious in the nearly two years that they’ve been together. Back in May, the pair were spotted out on a double date with Kaia’s famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Shortly after the engagement speculation first happened, the pair were seen out for a chill day walking their dog.

The outing comes just a few months after Kaia’s new comedy Bottoms hit theaters back in August. Austin also has two movies coming up soon, shortly after his much-hyped lead role in Elvis. His follow-up The Bikeriders will hit theaters in December, and he’ll also star in Dune: Part 2 in 2024.