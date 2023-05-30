Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Pack On PDA While Walking Their Dog After Engagement Speculation

Kaia Gerber, 21, and Austin Butler, 31, looked like a couple in love on Saturday. The model and actor were photographed walking around Los Angeles, CA while they had their arms around each other, over the weekend. They were also accompanied by an adorable dog they had on a leash.

During the outing, Kaia wore a navy blue bikini style top and black leggings. She also had a green sweatshirt draped over her shoulders and added white socks with gray sneakers and a camouflaged baseball cap over her long hair. Austin wore a graphic gray T-shirt, dark olive green pants, black sneakers, and a blue baseball cap, and had a light blue sweatshirt tied around his waist.

The lovebirds seemed to be in conversation and shared multiple smiles and laughs during their time together. They looked relaxed as they took in the nice weather and genuinely seemed to enjoy each other’s company. The PDA-filled outing wasn’t too surprising considering how inseparable they’ve seemed lately.

Earlier this month, engagement rumors started making their way online about Kaia and Austin, but neither one of them have confirmed or denied the speculation. Gossip blog, Deuxmoi, claimed a source told them Austin had officially popped the question to Kaia in Apr. and they “can confirm he’s engaged” to her. “He proposed back in April but they want to keep it low key,” the outlet wrote. However, another insider told TMZ on May 25, 2023, that they were “NOT engaged.”

Amid the engagement rumors, Kaia and Austin, who started dating in late 2021, were spotted out and about with Kaia’s famous supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, and her dad, Rande Gerber, last week. They all seemed to be on a double date at Roberta’s pizza joint in Culver City, and wore fashionable outfits. Kaia wore a white top under a black blazer and matching pants while Austin a blue jacket over a white top and dark brown pants.