Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Pack On PDA While Walking Their Dog After Engagement Speculation

The couple had their arms around each other while on the casual stroll in Los Angeles, CA over the weekend.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 30, 2023 5:12PM EDT
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler
View gallery
Austin Butler, left, and Kaia Gerber pose for photographers after departing the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France 2022 Elvis Departures, Cannes, France - 25 May 2022
Actors Kaia Gerber (L) and Austin Butler attend the Time 100 Gala, held annually to celebrate the release of the magazine's '100 Most Influential People in the World' issue, at Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center, in New York, New York, USA, 26 April 2023.Time 100 Gala - Red Carpet, New York, USA - 26 Apr 2023
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler 2023 TIME100 Gala, New York, USA - 26 Apr 2023
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber, 21, and Austin Butler, 31, looked like a couple in love on Saturday. The model and actor were photographed walking around Los Angeles, CA while they had their arms around each other, over the weekend. They were also accompanied by an adorable dog they had on a leash.

During the outing, Kaia wore a navy blue bikini style top and black leggings. She also had a green sweatshirt draped over her shoulders and added white socks with gray sneakers and a camouflaged baseball cap over her long hair. Austin wore a graphic gray T-shirt, dark olive green pants, black sneakers, and a blue baseball cap, and had a light blue sweatshirt tied around his waist.

Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler
Kaia and Austin at a red carpet event. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The lovebirds seemed to be in conversation and shared multiple smiles and laughs during their time together. They looked relaxed as they took in the nice weather and genuinely seemed to enjoy each other’s company. The PDA-filled outing wasn’t too surprising considering how inseparable they’ve seemed lately.

Earlier this month, engagement rumors started making their way online about Kaia and Austin, but neither one of them have confirmed or denied the speculation. Gossip blog, Deuxmoi, claimed a source told them Austin had officially popped the question to Kaia in Apr. and they “can confirm he’s engaged” to her. “He proposed back in April but they want to keep it low key,” the outlet wrote. However, another insider told TMZ on May 25, 2023, that they were “NOT engaged.”

Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler
The lovebirds at another previous event. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Amid the engagement rumors, Kaia and Austin, who started dating in late 2021, were spotted out and about with Kaia’s famous supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, and her dad, Rande Gerber, last week. They all seemed to be on a double date at Roberta’s pizza joint in Culver City, and wore fashionable outfits. Kaia wore a white top under a black blazer and matching pants while Austin a blue jacket over a white top and dark brown pants.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad