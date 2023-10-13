Sophie Turner Unfollows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Amidst Joe Jonas Divorce

Image Credit: Taylor Jewell/Vogue/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner, 27, unfollowed Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 41, on Instagram amidst her messy divorce from Joe Jonas, 34. The Game of Thrones star, 27, no longer follows her former sister-in-law on the social media app as of October 13 — and Priyanka, who is married to Joe’s brother, Nick Jonas, 31, also doesn’t follow Sophie anymore. It’s unclear which actress hit the unfollow button first. However, Sophie still follows Joe, Nick, their other brother Kevin Jonas, and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas.

Sophie appears to be estranged from the entire Jonas squad as her messy split from Joe continues to play out. The former couple, who share two daughters, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine, announced they were getting divorced on September 6 after four years of marriage. They went through a dramatic custody disagreement that’s recently been settled through January 2024.

During the height of Joe and Sophie’s post-split drama, a report came out claiming Priyanka felt “caught in the middle” of the battle between her former sister-in-law and her husband’s brother. “Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess,” an insider told Life & Style in the October 7 report.

“She and So­phie were very close,” the source added about Priyanka, who has one daughter with Nick. “There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka. Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dize them being in her life.”

Priyanka, who married Nick in 2018, previously opened up about her relationships with Sophie and Danielle, 37, in a 2019 interview with Elle. “I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy,” the Quantico star told the outlet.

Priyanka also gushed over Sophie in the interview, which was conducted before Sophie and Joe tied the knot in France in front of their family and friends. “Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible,” Priyanka said at the time. “By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs. Jonas. I can’t wait for her to join the family.”