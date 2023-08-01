Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Enjoy A Beach Day With Daughter Malti, 1: Cute Photos

Nick Jonas, 30, felt nostalgic on Aug. 1 and took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from his eventful July with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, 41, and daughter, Malti, 1. “July was a movie,” he captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji. In the fifth slide, the singer shared a photo of him and his family at the beach. Priyanka rocked a red high-waisted bikini and sunglasses, while her man opted for a muscle t-shirt and shorts.

The snapshot’s cutest moment was arguably their daughter, Malti, who looked chic in an all-white swimsuit onesie. The one-year-old also rocked a white beach hat to protect her face from the harsh sun. Malti had her hand on her momma’s knee as the 41-year-old took in the ocean waves while laying on the sand. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old musician gazed at his adorable family while sitting near them on the shore.

In the first slide, Priyanka wowed in a red-and-white checkered bikini and oversized sunglasses, as she sat on her hubby’s lap. The Jonas Brothers member rocked a black muscle t-shirt and black leopard-print swim trunks. Nick completed his beachside look with a white trucker hat worn backwards, his Apple Watch, and his gold wedding band. The duo has been married since 2018 and welcomed Malti via surrogate in Jan. 2022.

Later, the July photo dump’s cuteness overloaded on the second slide, which pictured Nick with Malti enjoying a dip in the pool. The doting dad appeared to be on a boat that featured a hot tub or pool on deck and sweetly held his daughter as she dipped her feet into the water. The little one rocked a white onesie swimsuit a blue bucket hat that featured rainbow smiley faces all over.

Soon after Nick shared the post, many of his 35.1 million followers took to the comments to gush over his family. “Hot mom & dad,” one admirer swooned, while another added, “Second and fifth photo make my heart full!” A third admirer couldn’t help but note how big Malti is getting. “@nickjonas the 2nd picture Is my favorite 1 malti Is growing up so fast,” they penned, along with several heart emojis.

Moments later, the Citadel star took to her own Instagram and shared a rare photo of her daughter. “Looking for the super moon,” Priyanka captioned the post. In the snapshot, the proud momma rocked an all-white matching sweatsuit with a white tank top. She opted to tie her tresses up and back and added hoop earrings to the ensemble. Malti rocked a pink jacket and was pictured pointing up at the stars.