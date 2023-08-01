Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Enjoy A Beach Day With Daughter Malti, 1: Cute Photos

July is over & the proud dad took to Instagram to commemorate the moment by sharing photos of his wife & daughter to ring in August.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 1, 2023 7:58PM EDT
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Enjoy A Beach Day With Daughter: Photos
View gallery
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Ralph Lauren show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2022
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have joined forces with luxury fashion and sportswear label Perfect Moment. The stars are investing in the brand, which they have both been wearing for years as big fans of skiing and outdoor activities. It is their first business partnership together in the fashion industry. To celebrate and announce their investment, Priyanka and Nick posed in Perfect Moment clothing with a monochromatic colour scheme consisting of black, gray and white for a shoot with photographer Alan Silfen. Priyanka wears a Perfect Moment Gingham Star Merino Wool Jumpsuit and a houndstooth print. Nick looks stylish in clothing including the Pirtuk II Leather Jacket. Priyanka said: “Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at their highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but one that is baked into the ethos of this brand. “I am proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and trendsetting company. We’re looking forward to a bright future.” Nick added: “Perfect Moment hits the mark on how style and performance go hand-in-hand. “This is my first choice and in our role, we feel other ski and surf enthusiasts worldwide will appreciate the fashion and function of this brand.” Perfect Moment was founded in 1979 in the French town of Chamonix. It was acquired in 2010 by Jane and Max Gottschalk and has since expanded its range to include ski and surf apparel. Jane Gottschalk said: “I can’t think of a more fun, diverse, business savvy couple to help us grow the brand to the next level. “They are admired globally not only for their talent, but their passion for life and impeccable taste. “This combination resonates with audiences everywhere, and perfectly represents the values that Perfect Moment is known for.” Perfect Moment clothing and accessories collections are available through the brand’s online store https://www.perfectmoment.com and in exclusive in
Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock

Nick Jonas, 30, felt nostalgic on Aug. 1 and took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from his eventful July with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, 41, and daughter, Malti, 1. “July was a movie,” he captioned the post, along with a red heart emoji. In the fifth slide, the singer shared a photo of him and his family at the beach. Priyanka rocked a red high-waisted bikini and sunglasses, while her man opted for a muscle t-shirt and shorts.

The snapshot’s cutest moment was arguably their daughter, Malti, who looked chic in an all-white swimsuit onesie. The one-year-old also rocked a white beach hat to protect her face from the harsh sun. Malti had her hand on her momma’s knee as the 41-year-old took in the ocean waves while laying on the sand. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old musician gazed at his adorable family while sitting near them on the shore.

In the first slide, Priyanka wowed in a red-and-white checkered bikini and oversized sunglasses, as she sat on her hubby’s lap. The Jonas Brothers member rocked a black muscle t-shirt and black leopard-print swim trunks. Nick completed his beachside look with a white trucker hat worn backwards, his Apple Watch, and his gold wedding band. The duo has been married since 2018 and welcomed Malti via surrogate in Jan. 2022.

Later, the July photo dump’s cuteness overloaded on the second slide, which pictured Nick with Malti enjoying a dip in the pool. The doting dad appeared to be on a boat that featured a hot tub or pool on deck and sweetly held his daughter as she dipped her feet into the water. The little one rocked a white onesie swimsuit a blue bucket hat that featured rainbow smiley faces all over.

Soon after Nick shared the post, many of his 35.1 million followers took to the comments to gush over his family. “Hot mom & dad,” one admirer swooned, while another added, “Second and fifth photo make my heart full!” A third admirer couldn’t help but note how big Malti is getting. “@nickjonas the 2nd picture Is my favorite 1 malti Is growing up so fast,” they penned, along with several heart emojis.

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Enjoy A Beach Day With Daughter: Photos
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra have been married since 2018. (Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)

Moments later, the Citadel star took to her own Instagram and shared a rare photo of her daughter. “Looking for the super moon,” Priyanka captioned the post. In the snapshot, the proud momma rocked an all-white matching sweatsuit with a white tank top. She opted to tie her tresses up and back and added hoop earrings to the ensemble. Malti rocked a pink jacket and was pictured pointing up at the stars.

More From Our Partners

ad