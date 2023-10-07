Priyanka Chopra Reportedly Feels ‘Caught in Middle’ of Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas’ Divorce: She’s ‘Torn’

Image Credit: Taylor Jewell/Vogue/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra, 41, is feeling “caught in the mess” of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ recent divorce, according to Life & Style. The wife of Nick Jonas was “very close” to the actress, who became her sister-in-law by marriage, as well as her nieces, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, and has been trying to figure out how to navigate the current tense situation between the former couple.

“Sophie and Joe kept a lot of their friends separate, but a few are caught in the middle of this mess,” an insider told the outlet. “She and So­phie were very close,” they added, referring to Priyanka.

“There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka,” the source continued. “Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dize them being in her life.”

The insider’s claims come four years after Priyanka, who married Nick in 2018, opened up about how “nice” it was to have Sophie and her other sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, who is Kevin Jonas‘ wife, in her life, in an interview with Elle. “I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy,” she told the outlet.

“Sophie is super talented, super funny and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible,” she continued. “By the time this comes out, she’ll be the new Mrs. Jonas. I can’t wait for her to join the family.”

Sophie and Joe announced their split on September 6. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the ex-lovebirds wrote in a joint statement. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Since the split, Sophie, who has been seen at pal Taylor Swift‘s Manhattan apartment, has been living away from Joe and they have been co-parenting their two daughters. On September 25, they signed an interim order that agreed to keep their children in New York, according to Page Six. Earlier this month, they also reportedly started mediation in the Big Apple to help them get through their custody battle. The judge in the case also reportedly set a trial date for January 2 in regards to custody of their daughters.