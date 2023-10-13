Harry Styles ‘Head Over Heels’ for Taylor Russell and ‘Sees a Future’ With Her: Report

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Harry Styles is in love! The “Golden” singer, 29, is rumored to be dating actress Taylor Russell, 29, and a new report from US Weekly revealed that the romance is getting pretty serious. “Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” a source told the publication on October 12. They added that while Harry and Taylor have “busy schedules,” the lovebirds “make time for each other as often as possible.”

The source shared that the two stars — who were first linked in June 2023 — have been to a lot of events in London together as of late. The insider said that Harry even “accompanied” Taylor to an afterparty for her play, The Effect, earlier this month. “Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get,” said the source. “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

The first time Harry and Taylor were seen together was when they walked side-by-side on a stroll on June 23. Shortly after that first sighting, the Canadian actress was spotted in the VIP tent at Harry’s concert in Vienna, Austria, and they were photographed walking around the city together during their time there. In August, the two were spotted packing on the PDA for the first time, as he wrapped an arm around her while in London. Harry and Taylor have not confirmed their romance publicly yet.

This is the first relationship that Harry has been in since he split from actress and director Olivia Wilde, 39, in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating. Multiple sources told PEOPLE at the time that the now-exes were “taking a break” but were still “very close friends.” One source said that Harry and Olivia, who met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling and started dating following Olivia’s split from Jason Sudeikis, 48, ultimately had “different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

After the split, a source close to the situation revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Harry felt like they were “putting their relationship on pause.” The insider said that people close to the former couple weren’t sure whether they’d get back together. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds,” they said.