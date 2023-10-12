North West Hilariously Cleanses the House With Sage While on Facetime With Mom Kim Kardashian

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian‘s daughter North West, 10, got into some trouble during the October 12 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu! While the 42-year-old was in Milan for work, she Facetimed her eldest daughter to see how things were going back home. Things took a turn on the call when Kim realized that North was burning sage inside the house (see photo here). “Oh, you’re burning sage in the house,” the SKIMS founder said to North as the 10-year-old held up the lit herbs.

The mother-of-four seemed to have shifted into momma bear mode when she realized that the sage was lit. “Wait, who’s with you? You can’t have a fire on,” Kim quipped. Northie didn’t hesitate to get off the phone with her mom after the interaction. “Get out of my house!” she yelled while she waved the sage around. “Okay, bye!” Before the call ended Kim asked her daughter to avoid making a mess in the house. “Bye, I love you!” North shouted moments before Kim said, “All my kids hang up on me.”

Later in a confessional, the TV personality shared with viewers what her kids are like when she is away from the home. “I mean, my kids could care less than I’m gone,” Kim said, as reported by PEOPLE. “They are having the time of their life and have completely taken over my house like they run it.” The shapewear CEO shares Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, and Saint, 7, with her ex-husband, Kanye West, 46. Soon after the episode aired, one fan couldn’t help but react to seeing North with the sage via X (Twitter). “North burning sage is literally everything @KimKardashian #Kardashians,” they tweeted.

Kim and her daughter’s most recent clip on the reality series comes amid the businesswoman’s ongoing feud with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 44. Kourt and her younger sister have been fighting off-and-on since Season 3, when the Poosh founder became upset at Kim for using her 2022 wedding in Italy as a “business opportunity.” Despite the spat, Kourtney seemingly made an effort to make amends with Kim during this week’s episode.

While Kim was in Milan, she received a text message from the 44-year-old. “I feel like it’s a step in the right direction of moving past it and moving past all of the drama. I want her here,” Kim said in the clip (watch here). During a confessional, Kourtney admitted that she and her sister said things that they might’ve regret. “I think we both said things that we’re not proud of, but anyone who has sisters or siblings, knows the dynamic,” she explained. “You could get into a crazy fight, and then, you know, you could send each other a funny text and everything’s all good.” The latest episode of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu.