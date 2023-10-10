Travis Kelce’s Sister-In-Law Calls His Niece a ‘Swiftie’ Amid His Romance With Taylor

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Michael Zorn/Shutterstock

Kylie Kelce revealed that her four-year-old daughter, Wyatt, is a Swiftie, with an adorable video of her watching her dad, Jason Kelce, play for the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, October 9. The cute TikTok clip comes as Wyatt’s uncle, Travis Kelce, has reportedly been dating Taylor Swift.

The adorable video of Jason’s daughter featured her asking a lot of questions as she watched her dad’s game. She frequently pointed at the screen and asked who different players, coaches, and referees were as Kylie explained. She also was clearly a big fan of A.J. Brown’s pink shoes.

In the caption, Kylie made light of the recent NFL coverage of Taylor and Travis’ reported romance, including that many of the singer’s fans have been brushing up on their NFL knowledge. “Just another swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap,” she wrote, along with the hashtag #GoBirds.

Besides the cute clip of her watching her dad’s game, Kylie and Jason recently celebrated another important milestone with their family. Wyatt had her fourth birthday, and their youngest daughter, Bennett, also got to go to her first Eagles game, as Kylie revealed in an Instagram post on Monday.

Kylie’s joke about her daughter being a “Swiftie” comes as her brother-in-law’s reported relationship with Taylor has been heating up. The “Ready For It” singer has attended two Kansas City Chiefs games to support the tight end so far, and the NFL is clearly having fun with Taylor’s fans tuning in for the games.

Travis and Jason have discussed the ramp-up in coverage from the league on their New Heights podcast, including the Birds center teasing his brother about his “feelings” for Taylor. Travis has shown that he’s having a blast with all the new eyes on him amid the reports. “I had no idea [our relationship would cause such a buzz], but you can’t tell me that anybody else did either,” he said in an interview with the Chasin’ It With Chase Daniels & Trey Wingo. “I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out either.”