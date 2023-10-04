Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ Kids’ Ex-Nanny Feels Silenced by Case Moving to Private Arbitration

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde, 39, and Jason Sudeikis, 48, may have recently settled their custody battle last week, but they’re still dealing with some legal drama with their former nanny. Their children’s ex-nanny, Ericka Genaro, filed a lawsuit against the former lovebirds and accused them of discrimination in February. Ericka’s lawyer, Ron Zambrano, told US Weekly on October 4, that she is displeased with the court’s decision to move forward with a private arbitration.

“We respectfully disagree with the judge’s decision to move this case into private arbitration and are seeking all avenues to have the ruling reversed and allow us to try this case before a jury of their peers,” Zambrano said in the statement. “We believe the judge did not apply the actual facts presented to applicable law which should have led to a finding that the agreement was unenforceable.”

Ericka’s legal team then accused the A-listers of wanting to “silence” her with a private mediation. “The evidence is insurmountable to support our claims, including text messages and testimony that she was driven to quit, then was summarily fired anyway,” the statement went on. “Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis merely want this case moved into arbitration to silence Ms. Genaro. We believe they should not be given special treatment merely because they are celebrities and should have to face their accuser in court.”

The Ted Lasso star and Olivia’s former employee filed the appeal in California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal on October 3. Ericka allegedly claimed that the decision to move the case to private arbitration was an “error.” Earlier this year, she accused the proud parents of allegedly firing her over her mental health, as reported by US Weekly. At the time, Ericka’s legal team claimed that she became “increasingly anxious and stressed” following Jason and Olivia’s 2020 split.

In the docs obtained by the mag, Ericka claimed that the Booksmart director “abruptly left the home where she lived.” Jason and his ex share two kids including Otis, 9, and Daisy, 6. “Wilde’s sudden absence from the home had an adverse consequence on its emotional state, including Sudeikis leaning on the presence of [Genaro] for support,” the February 2023 docs alleged. Amid their messy split, Ericka claimed that she often “felt she had to ‘pick sides’” between the two parents. Jason and Olivia ended their engagement in November 2020 ahead of her romance with Harry Styles.