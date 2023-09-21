Sophie Turner Spotted Leaving NYC Hotel Wearing All Black After Filing Lawsuit Against Joe Jonas

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner, 27, kept it casual in an all-black outfit that featured sweatpants and a crewneck sweater as she left the St. Regis Hotel in New York City on September 21 (see PHOTOS HERE). The starlet rocked the matching sweatsuit with a pair of athletic sneakers, oversized sunglasses, and a black baseball cap. She made sure to have all her essentials with her in a chic and colorful mini purse.

The Game of Thrones alum was spotted exiting the prestigious hotel alongside a few of her friends, as they all headed to lunch, per Page Six. Sophie was also pictured holding a giant plastic water bottle and her cell phone while she hit the streets of the Big Apple. Her outing with her pals notably comes hours after Sophie filed a custody lawsuit against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, 34, in Manhattan.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Sophie filed the lawsuit for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” The mom of two also alleged that the “wrongful detention” commenced on September 20. Joe and his soon-to-be ex-wife share two children including Willa (b. 2020), and their second child (b. 2022). Additionally, Sophie alleged that she and Joe had made plans in 2022 to eventually move to England and call it their “forever home.” She even went as far as to claim that they both looked at schools for Willa.

The proud papa, who was spotted out to dinner with his brother, Nick Jonas, the night prior, responded to the filing in a statement to HollywoodLife. “This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst,” the statement shared via his rep read on September 21.

“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie. They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views,” the rep added. “His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.” Joe and his estranged spouse confirmed that they deicide to “mutually” end their relationship after four years of marriage via Instagram on September 6.