Kourtney Kardashian & Miranda Kerr Twin With Baby Bumps in Adorable New Photo

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Baby bump besties! Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Miranda Kerr, 40, posed alongside each other as they both cradled their respective baby bumps in a new photo shared via Instagram on September 21. In the adorable photo, The Kardashians star and the model sipped on the new KORA Glow Erewhon Market smoothie. Kourt looked cozy in a black onesie complete with a striped button-down shirt.

The 44-year-old posed barefoot and accessorized her ensemble with her diamond wedding ring and purple nails. Kourtney also opted to tie her raven-hued tresses up into a messy bun. Miranda glowed in a bright ensemble that featured a lilac crop top and snake print pants. The KORA Organics founder accessorized her look with droplet earrings, a gold necklace, and a pink lip. Both Miranda and Kourt are expecting and will soon be mothers to four children, respectively.

Miranda shared the post via her official Instagram account, while Kourtney shared it via her Instagram Story. “3 days and 11 smoothies later Thank you to my wonderful friends who helped celebrate the launch of @koraorganics Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Moisturizer and KORA Glow @erewhonmarket smoothie!” the 40-year-old gushed in the caption. Some of the other A-listers she posed with in the carousel of photos included actress Gwyneth Paltrow, model Jasmine Tookes, designer Rachel Zoe, and others.

Soon after the photo was shared online, many of their fans took to the comments to gush over the expecting mommas. “Beautiful blessings!!! I’m so excited for baby!” one fan wrote, while another added, “The coolest duo.” Other fans couldn’t help but comment about the smoothie. “Cutest bump and best smoothie!!!” an admirer wrote on Miranda’s Instagram, while actress Riley Keough added, “The smoothie is SO yummy.”

Kourtney announced her pregnancy with Travis Barker‘s baby in June, while Miranda announced her pregnancy on September 1 via Snapchat.

The latest bump photo of Kourtney comes two weeks after she revealed that she underwent fetal surgery at the top of this month. Travis’ wife took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her husband and those around her following the health scare. “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” her caption began. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.” Most recently, a source told Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 19, that the Blink-182 drummer has been “constantly checking” on Kourt after the surgery.