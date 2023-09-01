Miranda Kerr Announces She’s Expecting 4th Child: ‘So Excited’

Miranda Kerr is expecting her fourth child — and it’s yet another boy! The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 40, took to Snapchat on Friday with the big news to share a sweet baby bump photo. She stood to the side, wearing a ruffled cream crop top and jeans and lovingly cradling the growing bump. She positively glowed in the pic. “So excited to announce baby number 4,” she captioned the pic, along with a teary, smiley faced emoji.

Miranda, who shares eldest son Flynn, 12, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, shares two additional sons with husband Evan Spiegel — Myles, 3, and Hart, 5. And aside from parenting her own growing soccer team of boys, she’s co-parenting Flynn beautifully with the Lord of the Rings actor and his wife, pop sensation Katy Perry.

“I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” the brunette beauty told WSJ Magazine in 2021, via PEOPLE.

“Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable,” she continued. “Just putting his needs first, like, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn,’ no matter what we did.” She also admitted that she “adores” the American Idol judge. “Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy,” she confessed. “I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I’m so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated.”

Additionally, Miranda does seem to truly believe in putting her child first when it comes to her interactions with Flynn’s famous stepmom and her ex. “Even when we were separating, I thought, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, it really is,’ ” she explained. “If you put everything in that perspective it takes it away from anything too personal between you and your ex. It really makes it about the child.”

Despite the proliferation of brothers on his mom’s side, Flynn does have one little sister — Katy and Orlando share daughter Daisy Dove, 3.