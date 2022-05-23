Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Rings Seen For The 1st Time In New Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s third wedding may be over, but their very impressive wedding rings are forever! The 43-year-old bride and 46-year-old groom exchanged vows in Italy over the weekend with custom-made Lorraine Schwartz gems, according to People, and new pics show the gorgeous pieces of jewelry up close. Kourtney’s ring is a diamond-encrusted band, joining her massive diamond engagement ring, which was also made by Lorraine Schwartz, and Travis’ ring is a thicker diamond-filled band.

The newly married couple showed off the rings while at the altar during their romantic kiss and later on during the reception as they mingled with their guests. Lorraine Schwartz previously told People about Kourtney’s engagement ring shortly after the couple got engaged in Oct. 2021 and called it a “flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone.”

“I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it,” the celebrity jeweler added. “He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy.” Before designing Kourtney’s engagement ring, Lorraine Schwartz also designed her sister Kim Kardashian‘s engagement ring from her now ex-husband Kanye West. It was a whopping 15-carat cushion-cut diamond and was also covered by micro-pave diamonds. The rapper later upgraded the ring with a bigger 20-carat diamond.

Kourtney and Travis made a lot of headlines when they said “I do” for the third time in Italy. They were surrounded by their family and friends, who made the trek to the incredible country and showed off fashionable outfits that went perfectly with the romantic theme of the celebration. Kourtney’s sisters Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, all wore stylish floral gowns as they watched her marry the man she loves.

Kourtney’s wedding dress was probably the most impressive of all. She wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana white-corseted mini dress with a long veil that had the Virgin Mary embroidered in it. Travis also wore a sleek suit that was made by Dolce & Gabbana. The lovebirds shared photos of their looks to Instagram shortly after the ceremony took place.