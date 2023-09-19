Demi Lovato Admits She Feels the ‘Most Confident’ While Having Sex: Video

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Demi Lovato, 31, is confident, after all, she wrote a song titled “Confident” in 2015! Most recently, the non-binary artist, who uses they/them and she/her pronouns, revealed when she feels the “most confident” during a Sept. 19 interview. “I feel the most confident when I’m having sex,” the brunette beauty told The LadyGang podcast.

Demi’s confession came amid a game on the show where all the participants were sharing when they felt their best. The 31-year-old revealed that she feels that way because that is when she is “present” within herself. “Cause you’re so present that you’re not thinking about what is actually like…what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day,” she explained. “Or at least that’s how it is for me. It’s not that way for everybody.”

Earlier in the interview, however, the Disney Channel alum admitted that there have been moments when she didn’t feel confident while singing the hit 2015 song. “I’m so human and I’ve been very open about my struggles,” Demi said. “Having dealt with an eating disorder in the past… being on stage when you’re having a bad body image day is the worst feeling.” She added that touring can be “so hard” when “you’re not always going to feel great in your skin.” In order to push through she has told herself to “believe the lyrics” in her music.

Most recently, Demi also opened up about her romance with Jute$, who she has been dating since 2022. Although they rarely get nervous, they admitted that when their beau is watching it can cause some butterflies. “It’s like a televised show or performance, or my boyfriend is in the audience,” Demi told PEOPLE on Sept. 18. “I get nervous if he’s there.” Jute$ and Demi were first linked to each other last summer after they were spotted grabbing dinner together in New York City.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” artist made headlines on Sept. 14 after they confirmed that their song “Cool For The Summer” was written about a romance with a woman. “I released it before I came out as bisexual at the time,” Demi said on The Howard Stern Show last week. When the host asked why she wouldn’t tell the woman now that the song is about her, Demi revealed that it would be “inappropriate” since she is with Jute$. “I missed the moment. Should’ve said it back then,” she joked. Her new album, Revamped, was released on Sept. 15.