Demi Lovato & Boyfriend Jute$ Take New Romance Public As They Hold Hands In NYC: Photos

Just days before her new album is released, Demi Lovato, 29, was spotted out holding hands with her musician boyfriend Jute$. The singer who recently started using she/her pronouns again, in addition to they/them, has been busy promoting her upcoming album HOLY FVCK. It seems that Demi decided to take a romantic break with Jute$ while out and about in New York City on August 16.

Demi was in NYC because she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that Tuesday. While out in the Big Apple, Demi rocked a grunge look with platform loafers, fishnet stockings, and a plaid skirt. They completed the look with a leather jacket, necklace, and heavy black eyeshadow. Super sexy rock glam!

The couple made their public debut out in the city and made their mark by holding hands, as the paparazzi captured the loved-up moment. Jute$ kept the look rock casual with ripped jeans, a black long-sleeve, and a fuzzy bucket hat. He looked very smitten to be out in public with his “Cool for the Summer” partner.

Just days before their first public outing, a source close to Demi spoke to PEOPLE about her new relationship. “It’s a really happy and healthy relationship,” the insider said. “He’s a super great guy.” Congratulations are in order for the new happy couple!

Demi also opened up about being single and alone to Rolling Stone back in February. “Today, I’m feeling good being alone — but I definitely had my sad moment, for sure,” Demi told the outlet. They were previously in a relationship with the actor Wilmer Valderrama, 42, before they called it quits after six years of being on and off. In Demi’s new song titled “29”, the singer talks about a relationship gone sour with someone who was 29 when she was just 17 years old. Many sleuths seem to think that the diss track is about her ex Wilmer.

“When I first met Wilmer he was 29. I met him on January 11 of 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms. To be honest, I only did it because I heard it was at his house and I thought he was really cute,” Demi said in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated.

“I didn’t really care about the census forms. But [when] I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to have him.’ But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’ After I turned 18, we began dating. I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe in that, but I believe that it happened.”

After a rocky relationship with the That ’70s Show actor, we are very happy to see that Demi has found love once more! Her upcoming album HOLY FVCK is the eighth studio album from the singer and will be released on August 19. Demi is clearly living it up with a new romance and rocking out on her tour! We love to see them living their best life.