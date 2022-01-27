See Comment

Demi Lovato Shades Ex Max Ehrich As They Say Their ‘Vibrator’s Better’ Than Sex With Him

Demi Lovato just won Instagram with a super sick burn about sex with their ex Max Ehrich.

Max Ehrich, 30, is gonna need some ice for the burn that Demi Lovato, just served. The 29-year-old singer  — who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — responded to an Instagram post that asked users to “describe your last relationship in three words.” “My vibrator’s better,” Demi wrote of their sex life with the aspiring actor.

To be fair, the “Confident” singer has a pretty sweet vibrator. They recently debuted their own sex toy creation called the Demi Wand. They held up a picture of the tiny yellow $79 vibrator and wrote about the right to freedom of sexual pleasure. “Introducing the Demi Wand! 🤍 I wanted to create my own sex toy to take the stigma away from pleasure, and to take your sexual relationship to the next level,” they tweeted of their new product.

Regardless, it’s safe to say that that Camp Rock star’s vibrator comment was still intended to be a diss of their ex. The two had a fairly fast-paced relationship as they started dating in March 2020 and got engaged that July. However, Demi called off the engagement as quickly as it came on when they found out he was using them for fame.

“I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing,” Demi revealed to Entertainment Weekly, where would not speak about Max by name. “Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.’” They realized they didn’t need “an object on my finger” to prove that.

They addressed their breakup during their documentary series Dancing With The Devil and even shaded him in their album Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over. In the track “15 Minutes,” they not-so-subtly addressed Max’s intentions in their relationship. “You were looking for 15 minutes,” she sings. “Now you got 15 minutes, yeah, pack your stuff, you can come and get it, yeah, ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance, you got 15 minutes, hope you enjoyed your 15 minutes.” Fortunately for Demi, they found a much better partner in their vibrator.