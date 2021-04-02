Demi Lovato Trolls Max Ehrich For Using Her For ’15 Minutes’ Of Fame On New Song — Listen

Max Ehrich got the wrath of Demi Lovato in the song ’15 Minutes’ from her new album, ‘Dancing With The Devil…The Art Of Starting Over.’

Demi Lovato’s new album, Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over, shared the story of her near-fatal overdose and her recovery. Part of the aftermath of that time was Demi’s 2020 relationship — and breakup — with Max Ehrich, who she was engaged to for two months. The two split in Sept. 2020, and based on the song “15 Minutes,” it doesn’t seem like Demi looks back too fondly on the relationship!

On the track, Demi calls out Max for dating her just to get “15 minutes” of fame. However, by the breakup, it was her turn to get those 15 minutes back. “You were looking for 15 minutes,” she sings. “Now you got 15 minutes, yeah, pack your stuff, you can come and get it, yeah, ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance, you got 15 minutes, hope you enjoyed your 15 minutes.”

The song’s verses were even more savage. In the second verse, Demi admitted that she wasn’t perfect in the relationship, but added, “It should be an honor, I even had the time to bother.” She also directly called out Max for being photographed crying on the beach in Malibu after the breakup. “Prayin’ in Malibu, I hope it saved you,” she says in the bridge. “Prayin’ in Malibu, how could you, how could you? Cryin’ in Malibu while you were looking for 15 minutes.”

Max and Demi had a whirlwind romance, as they got together just before quarantine regulations were put in place amidst the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Despite only dating for a short period of time, they decided to quarantine together, and got engaged four months later. Clearly, the relationship was short-lived, and it’s been a case of he said/she said after the split.

Max accused Demi of “villainizing” him and using their relationship as a “PR stunt.” Meanwhile, Demi kept quiet about the breakup at first, but is clearly ready to tell her side of the story now. She’ll discuss the relationship on next week’s episode of her documentary, Dancing With the Devil, on YouTube. In a recent interview, she also opened up about the biggest mistake she made in the relationship.

“I really had myself fooled because it was the safe and expected thing,” Demi admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.'” She also admitted that taking her engagement ring off after the split helped her realize that she didn’t need a relationship, title or jewelry to feel “empowered.” Since the split, Demi has explored her sexuality more than ever, and recently revealed that she identifies as pansexual. Regardless of who she ends up with, though, she’s doing jut fine on her own right now!