Demi Lovato Reveals Why She Switched Back To ‘She/Her’ Pronouns From ‘They/Them’: It Was ‘Exhausting’

Demi Lovato has been very open about the changing nature of her gender identity. She recently opened up about why she decided to change her pronouns back to “she/her” rather than “they/them” in an interview with GQ Hype Spain, published on Tuesday, June 13. The singer, 30, admitted that it was tiring to have to constantly explain why she’d identified with the gender-neutral pronouns, before deciding to switch back.

Demi admitted that regularly having to have conversations about her pronouns made her more comfortable switching back to she/her. “I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting. And that is one of the reasons that have led me to also feel comfortable with the feminine pronoun. I just got tired,” she told the outlet. “But for that very reason, I know that it is important to continue spreading the word.”

Aside from speaking about how tiring it can be to explain pronouns, Demi also explained that she wished that there was more open discussion about gender-neutral spaces. “Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it. I would feel more comfortable in a genderless bathroom,” she said.

Demi also made a similar point about filling out different paperwork. “It also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me,” she said. “I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more [options]. I think this has to change. Hopefully, with time there will be more options.”

Demi had first come out as non-binary in May 2021. At the time, she also revealed that she’d be changing her pronouns to “they/them.” A few months after coming out, she had told fans that it was “okay” if they misgendered her by mistake, and said she was happy that people were doing their best. In August 2022, the “29” singer revealed that she had switched back to “she/her” pronouns, saying that she’d been “feeling more feminine” and was a “fluid person” in an interview with the Spout podcast. Demi currently lists both “they/them” and “she/her” pronouns on her Instagram profile.