Demi Lovato Reveals ‘Cool for the Summer’ Is About Secret Romance With a Woman

Demi Lovato, 31, revealed that a secret female romance inspired one of her most popular songs. The music superstar appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Sept. 14 and said that she was hooking up with a woman when she wrote her hit 2015 anthem “Cool for the Summer.” “I released it before I came out as bisexual at the time,” Demi said to Howard Stern, before confirming that her former female lover was also famous.

However, Demi wouldn’t reveal the person’s identity, and said that it’s best it remains a secret since she’s dating someone now. She also confirmed that she never told the woman that “Cool for the Summer” is about her. “I missed the moment. Should’ve said it back then,” Demi said with a laugh.

Demi confirmed in July that releasing “Cool for the Summer” is what led to her coming out to her parents. “It’s like very obvious, but I didn’t feel like I was ready,” she said on SiriusXM’s The Pulse, before sharing the story about how she told her stepdad and her mom that she is bisexual. “I was sitting on a plane, and I was with my stepdad, and I was like, ‘Hey, I need to tell you something,’ and I was like, ‘I like girls too,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, I know. You have ‘Cool for the Summer’ out.’ I was like, ‘Oh,’ ” Demi recalled.

“My mom kind of had the same reaction in a way,” she continued. “To have that reaction from a parent is so valuable and so appreciated because there [are] so many parents that don’t respond that way, and it breaks my heart. So, providing that energy and being a part of the community is so important to me, and providing a safe space is so important too. That’s why I post on social media all the time about just being queer and what it means and things that are in the public eye.”

Demi came out as non-binary in May 2021 and used “they/them” pronouns before switching back to “she/her.” The “Heart Attack” singer is currently in a relationship with Jutes, a fellow musician, and she gushed over their “amazing” romance when she was on The Howard Stern Show. “My boyfriend is a year older than me, and we’re growing together, and it feels so healthy,” she said. Demi also confirmed that the couple has had conversations about getting married. “It’s been about a year and a half [of dating], so we’re taking our time with it a little bit, you know?” she said. “I think it’s important not to rush that.”