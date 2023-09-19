Brian Austin Green Praises Ex Megan Fox as They Co-Parent Their 3 Kids: ‘We Communicate Really Well’

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox have long been open about their co-parenting journey as they raise sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. And during a podcast, the actor shared new praise for the Transformers beauty and how she does as a mom. “You can’t just coast through parenting,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 icon said during an appearance on the Sept. 18 episode of the Oldish podcast. “Parenting is, you’re on your feet thinking, all day long, trying to make the best decisions you can in moments you don’t know what decision will work the best. It’s all trial and error.”

Brian went on, reflecting on all five of his children across three relationships. Most recently, he welcomed baby boy Zane Walker with Sharna Burgess in June of 2022, while Megan has gone on to a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. “I’ve learned having five kids, is different with every single child because every single one is a different person,” he explained. “You have to figure out the methods that work the best for that person and will serve them the best. We have three kids in the house that are all about a year and a half apart and they’ve all been raised virtually the same way and they couldn’t be more different from each other. They’re absolutely different people.”

And as for Megan, to whom he was married from 2010 until their breakup in 2020, he says the co-parenting works because they remain “open.” “When we need to, we communicate really well, we’re open to things,” Brian divulged. “We don’t take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it’s her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy an environment as they can be in.”

The dad of five also noted that it’s folly to assume a divorce won’t affect children — but that parents need to focus on what they do have control over following a split. “The part of it you have control over is how it affects your kids, whether it’s a positive experience and you co-parent with the other person well, or you make it as loving an experience as possible, or a very angry head-to-head, fighting constantly,” he said.

Sharna, for her part, agrees that the co-parenting between all involved is going well. “I think we co-parent really well,” she shared during the podcast. “Again, it is always about the kids and what’s best for them. Sometimes, we are able to do things together.”