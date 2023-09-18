Shannen Doherty Gets Choked Up During ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Reunion at 90s Con & Gives Update on Cancer Journey

Image Credit: Andrew Mason/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Shannen Doherty got emotional as she received a standing ovation at a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion at 90s Con on Sunday, Sep. 17. The actress, 52, joined her fellow castmembers from the beloved drama series, and near the end of the panel, she opened up about her battle with stage 4 breast cancer, per People. Shannen thanked her fans for their support amid her cancer battle.

As the audience stood to show love for Shannen, she teared up as she thanked them. “You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you,” she said. “I have a fight for my life, that I deal with every day. I think I am really great.”

Shannen first revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She revealed that she was in remission two years later. In 2020, she announced that her cancer had returned and was now stage 4. She revealed that the cancer had spread to her brain in June.

Her former co-star Brian Austin Green had given an update on Shannen’s cancer battle in an interview with E! News earlier in September. “She’s resilient. I mean, if anybody that I know is going to have to deal with what she’s dealing with, she’s the one that can get through it,” he said.

At 90s Con, Shannen joined her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars Tori Spelling, 50, Jason Priestley, 54, Jennie Garth, 51, Ian Ziering, 59, Brian, 50, and Gabrielle Carteris, 62. The Charmed star also announced that she’d be launching her own podcast to share stories from her life. “It’s going to be called Let’s Be Clear, and it’s a live interactive memoir,” she said. “So you get to hear everything that I’ve refused to say before. I’m spilling the tea, but nicely!”

At the convention, she also joked about her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko. “My other profession is getting engaged, married, and divorced, and I’m doing that very well,” she quipped. The former couple split up after 11 years of marriage in April.