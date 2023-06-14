Shannen Doherty Shares Video Prior To Having A Tumor Removed From Her Head: I Was ‘Petrified’

Shannen Doherty, 52, is continuing to to share the difficult moments she’s had throughout her cancer battle, in a new Instagram video. The actress, who was first diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in Feb. 2020, was sitting in her hospital bed while getting ready to have a tumor removed from her head, in the Jan. 2023 clip. She was wearing a surgical cap and mask and answering questions by the hospital staff.

“January 16, 2023. Surgery. I had a tum or in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified,” Shannen wrote in the caption of the post. “The fear was overwhelming to me.”

Shannen Doherty, de 52 años, llora al recibir radioterapia en el cerebro después de que una tomografía computarizada revelara que las células de cáncer de mama se habían propagado: "Mi miedo es obvio" pic.twitter.com/rSqzyBR7Xa — 𝕲𝖎𝖑𝖇𝖊𝖗𝖙𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖍 (@gilbertronich) June 7, 2023

“Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore,” she continued. “This is what cancer can look like.”

Shannen’s latest video comes just over a week after she shared a video, which can be seen above, of herself getting emotional before getting getting her first round of radiation after a CT scan performed earlier in the month, showed that her breast cancer had metastasized to her brain. “January 12, the first round of radiation took place,” she wrote alongside the clip. “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Shannen has been very open about her cancer journey throughout her diagnoses and treatments. She aims at inspiring others and from the amount of comments on her posts, she appears to be doing just that. The talented star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and after going in remission, it returned in 2017. She sent a special message to her supporters back in 2020 and thanked them for keeping her in their thoughts.

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me,” her message read. “To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But… I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me.”