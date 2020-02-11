Shannen Doherty Admits She’s ‘Struggling’ Amidst Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty took to her Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself riding a horse along with a heartbreaking caption about how she’s been dealing with her stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Shannen Doherty, 48, thanked her fans for their support amidst her devastating stage 4 cancer battle on Feb. 11 and admitted she’s been “struggling” with it all. The actress shared a gorgeous scenic photo of herself riding a horse near trees to her Instagram page and captioned it with her honest message. “I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support. It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me,” her message read. “To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But… I believe that I will find my footing. I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me.”

After Shannen posted the pic and message, fans commented with more well wishes. “Shannen you are in our prayers and thoughts at all times ❤️,” one fan wrote while another commented “We love u so much stay strong.” “Can’t stop thinking of you since the news broke. Praying praying praying! ❤️,” a third wrote while many more sent her hug and heart emojis.

It’s no surprise that fans have been rallying for Shannen ever since she tearfully announced that the breast cancer she struggled with in 2015 has returned and is now stage 4, during an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Feb. 4. The news was quite a shock to many and the Beverly Hills 90210 star has been receiving love from not only her fans, but her former co-stars as well, including Charmed‘s Alyssa Milano, 47, and Rose McGowan, 46. “Holding you tight in my heart, @theshando 🙏,” Alyssa captioned a pic of Shannen while Rose tweeted, “I wish you peace and strength on your journey You are an inspiration to so many.”

We are wishing Shannen all the strength and well wishes we can as she continues to deal with her tough time. We’ll be updating as she shares more in the future.