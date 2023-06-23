Shannen Doherty Is All Smiles In 1st Photos Since Revealing Cancer Spread To Her Brain

View gallery

Shannen Doherty, 52, was seen for the first time since she revealed her breast cancer has spread to her brain. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star arrived at Zoho restaurant in Malibu, California with her mom Rosa on Thursday, June 22. Shannen flashed a smile despite the fact that she has cancer and is getting divorced from her husband Kurt Iswarienko. The actress wore a blue sweater, denim jeans, white sneakers, and black sunglasses as she bonded with her mom.

Shannen has been battling breast cancer on and off for over seven years. She learned in Feb. 2020 that her cancer had progressed to stage 4. Earlier this month, Shannen revealed to her fans that her cancer has spread to her brain. She shared a video from her undergoing radiation treatment from January 12, where she teared up as the tech informed her of the steps of the process. “My fear is obvious,” Shannen wrote alongside the video. “This is what cancer can look like.”

Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into in remission in 2017 but the disease returned in 2020. “A lot of people who get diagnosed with Stage IV, they sort of get written off,” she said at the time. “It’s assumed that they cannot work or they can’t work at their full capacity, and that is not true. That is something that I would really like for people to stop assuming and give us a chance to prove them wrong.”

In addition to her cancer battle, Shannen is also dealing with marital drama. In April, news broke that Shannen filed for divorce from Kurt, her spouse of 11 years. TMZ claimed the former lovebirds had been separated since Jan. of this year and Shannen’s rep Leslie Sloane told HollywoodLife that she felt “she was left with no other option” but to file. Shannen previously said that her now-estranged husband was her “rock” during her cancer battle.

“Kurt and I look at each other with such profound respect now,” she explained to PEOPLE in 2019. “He was my rock in every way possible, and he made sure I knew how much he loved and valued me. We have a much deeper appreciation [for each other] now, and a much larger capacity for forgiveness.”