Shannen Doherty Spotted In 1st Photos Without Wedding Ring Amid Divorce From Kurt Iswarienko

Shannen Doherty, 52, was seen without her wedding ring for the first time since her divorce news made headlines this week. The actress, who split from husband Kurt Iswarienko, was photographed walking around Malibu Lumber Yard in Malibu, CA by herself on Thursday as she carried her phone and a hot beverage. Her bare finger was on full display as she wore a beige sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

The beauty also had a crossbody purse over her shoulder and a black tote bag as she held a black mask up to her face. She accessorized with sunglasses and had her hair pulled up into her hat, and appeared content during the outing.

Shannen’s solo shopping trip comes just two weeks after it was reported that she filed for divorce from Kurt, her spouse of 11 years. TMZ claimed the former lovebirds had been separated since Jan. of this year and Shannen’s rep Leslie Sloane told HollywoodLife that she felt “she was left with no other option” but to file. It’s unclear exactly what caused the marriage to end.

The split is a surprising one since Shannen, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and again in 2020, previously talked about how much her battle made them closer. “Cancer solidified us,” she told PEOPLE in 2019. “Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now. It’s not that our marriage wasn’t good before, but we were definitely going through some growing pains. We would lock horns on things, and instead of resolving it, we wouldn’t speak for a couple of days.”

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star also called her now estranged husband her “rock” during the tough times. “Kurt and I look at each other with such profound respect now,” she explained. “He was my rock in every way possible, and he made sure I knew how much he loved and valued me. We have a much deeper appreciation [for each other] now, and a much larger capacity for forgiveness.”