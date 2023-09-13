Brian Austin Green Says Shannen Doherty Is ‘Great’ Amid Cancer Battle

Image Credit: Scott Kirkland/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Brian Austin Green, 50, spoke to E! News on Sept. 13 and shared a positive update on his friend and fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Shannen Doherty, 52. “She’s doing great,” he gushed regarding Shannen’s ongoing cancer battle. “She’s resilient. I mean, if anybody that I know is going to have to deal with what she’s dealing with, she’s the one that can get through it.”

The latest update regarding the Charmed alum comes three months after she revealed that her cancer had spread to her brain. Shannen took to Instagram on Jun. 6 to share a video of her undergoing treatment for her cancer, as she also revealed that the cancer had spread. “January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain,” she explained in the caption.

Further in the same caption, the 52-year-old went on to explain the “fear” she experienced amid the radiation treatments. “January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life,” Shannen added. “I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Most recently, Shannen celebrated Brian’s birthday via Instagram on Jul. 15. “Happy birthday B. I love you @brianaustingreen,” she captioned the carousel of photos with her friend. In the snapshot, the brunette beauty and the 50-year-old posed alongside another pal in front of a swimming pool. Many of her followers took to the comments to react to the birthday tribute. “Love you Shannen it was nice to see a mini 90210 reunion. I swear if met you in person it would make my whole day your [sic] one of the strongest people I know,” one admirer wrote.

As many know, Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and after it went into remission it later returned and progressed to stage IV in Feb. 2020. “A lot of people who get diagnosed with Stage IV, they sort of get written off,” she said during an appearance on Good Morning America in Oct. 2021. “It’s assumed that they cannot work or they can’t work at their full capacity, and that is not true. That is something that I would really like for people to stop assuming and give us a chance to prove them wrong.” Shannen was recently spotted vacationing in Italy on Aug. 14 amid her health battle.