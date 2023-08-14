Shannen Doherty Smiles & Laughs On Vacation In Italy Amid Breast Cancer Battle: Photos

Shannen Doherty, 52, is living her best life in Italy! The Charmed alum was spotted having lunch with a few pals while vacationing in Nerano on Aug. 14 (SEE PHOTOS HERE). While the brunette beauty enjoyed a bite with her loved ones, Shannen rocked what appeared to be a chic black one-piece swimsuit and red trousers. She accessorized her beachside look with a straw beach hat and oversized sunglasses.

During the fun outing, the 52-year-old was pictured smiling and laughing throughout the meal. Additionally, she was pictured sipping on a white beverage in a champagne flute. Later, the actress was spotted sitting inside a small boat in the ocean alongside a friend whose name is not known. Shannen was also reportedly spotted dancing while at the restaurant, per Page Six.

The starlet’s trip to Italy comes just over two months after she revealed that her cancer has spread to her brain. On Jun. 6, Shannen took to Instagram to share a video of her latest doctor’s visit and expresses her emotions on the matter. “January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain,” her caption began.

She went on to recall the “turmoil” of the health scare. “January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like,” Shannen added. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and later revealed the cancer was in remission by 2017. Sadly, by 2020 she appeared on Good Morning America to announce that the cancer had returned (watch video above).

In addition to her ongoing cancer battle, Shannen has been dealing with the aftermath of her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko. She filed to end her marriage on Apr. 21, as reported by TMZ. Shannen noted in the docs obtained by the tabloid that their marriage ended months prior in January. “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” her rep Leslie Sloane told HollywoodLife in a statement at the time. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.” Prior to Kurt, she was married to Rick Salomon and to Ashley Hamilton, respectively.