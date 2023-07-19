Shannen Doherty Looks Healthy In New Photos Since Revealing Her Cancer Spread To Her Brain

Shannen Doherty ended her Monday with some fine food and finer friends. At the start of the week, Shannen, 52, enjoyed dinner at Nobu in Malibu with a female pal and her security guard. The ’90s icon ported a red blouse with a white floral design and a tan cardigan for the evening. Following the meal, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum – who recently announced that her cancer had traveled to her brain – seemed carefree while making her way to a waiting car.

In June, Shannen shared that her stage IV breast cancer had metastasized to her brain and was undergoing treatment to fight the disease. ” “On January 5th, my CT scan showed Mets [metastasis] in my brain,” she wrote. “Yesterday’s video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place.” Despite her fear (“I am extremely claustrophobic”), she tried to put on a brave face. “But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

Shortly after going public with the news, she shared a video of her in a hospital bed. “I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy,” she wrote..” I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified. The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore.”

Shannen was seen for the first time since making these surgery revelations on June 22. She attended Zoho in Malibu alongside her mother, Rosa. She had all smiles despite the diagnosis and procedures, wearing a blue sweater and jeans.

On top of the recent cancer news, Shannen is undergoing another major life change: she’s in the process of divorcing her husband, Kurt Iswarienko. The couple has been together since 2011. “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted,” Shannen’s rep Leslie Sloane told HollywoodLife in a statement. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option.”

This news comes years after Shannen said her cancer battle “solidified” her and Kurt’s relationship. ” It’s not that our marriage wasn’t good before,” she said in a 2019 interview with PEOPLE. “But we were definitely going through some growing pains. We would lock horns on things, and instead of resolving it, we wouldn’t speak for a couple of days. … Kurt and I look at each other with such profound respect now.”